Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after buying an additional 305,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,287,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 304,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,040,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 948,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,312.42. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $77,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evolus

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.80 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $631.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.