Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $22.98 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

