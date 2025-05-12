Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

