Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $443,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 421,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.