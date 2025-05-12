Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,364 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in IQVIA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

NYSE IQV opened at $148.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

