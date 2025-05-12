Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,116 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of AU opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

