Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Blue Ridge Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 17,128.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 75,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 430,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

BRBS stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.