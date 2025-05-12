Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 410 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

