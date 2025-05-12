Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trustmark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

