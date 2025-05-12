Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,386 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,750,000 after acquiring an additional 636,533 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,585,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $63.17 on Monday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

