Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Range Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Trading Up 3.1%

RRC stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on RRC

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.