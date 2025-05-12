Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.29%. Research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,396.84. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145. 37.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

