Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 192,501 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,501 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.