Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 40,700 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,099.20. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,454 shares of company stock worth $553,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.76 million, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

