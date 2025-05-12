Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $419,000 Position in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BV Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BV Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BV Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BV Financial by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BV Financial by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BVFL opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. BV Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

About BV Financial

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

