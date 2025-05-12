Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $420,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.9%

RLJ opened at $7.39 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.