Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

