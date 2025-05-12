SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $81.49 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.