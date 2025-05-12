SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect SELLAS Life Sciences Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLS opened at $1.56 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

