Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

