SFL (SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect SFL to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter.
SFL Price Performance
SFL stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
SFL Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
