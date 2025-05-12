SFL (SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect SFL to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter.

SFL Price Performance

SFL stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SFL stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. ( NYSE:SFL Free Report ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.