Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.77.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 5.2%

SHLS opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $846.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,983 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,593,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 128,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 658,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.