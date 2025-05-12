Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at UBS Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $91.77 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.