Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shopify Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shopify has a 1-year low of C$72.36 and a 1-year high of C$183.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$131.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Kasra Nejatian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.76, for a total value of C$8,637,893.55. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total transaction of C$58,318.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

