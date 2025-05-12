Sidoti Csr Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mativ in a research report issued on Friday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Mativ’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mativ’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $484.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.30 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of MATV stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATV. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

