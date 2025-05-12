Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Estimate for SGC Earnings

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

