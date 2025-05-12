Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Outlook for Civeo Earnings

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Civeo in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Civeo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Civeo has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.86 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Civeo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

