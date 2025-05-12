SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $145.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,676,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 368,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 212,907 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,787,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,107,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

