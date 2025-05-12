Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Sky Harbour Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Up 4.1%

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.74. Sky Harbour Group has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

