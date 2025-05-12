SMC (SMCAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect SMC to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $200.60 billion for the quarter.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SMCAY opened at $16.39 on Monday. SMC has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.