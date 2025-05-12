Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $215.64 million for the quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

NYSE SDHC opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $982.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

