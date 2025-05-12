Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – May 10th

Shopify, HubSpot, and Expedia Group are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms and services. Their market value is driven largely by metrics such as user growth, engagement rates and advertising revenue. Investors often watch trends in daily active users and monetization strategies to gauge these stocks’ growth potential and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. 15,336,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,426. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $58.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $602.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,247. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,693.08, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $12.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,511. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.63. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

