SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $14.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $1,271,115 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after acquiring an additional 159,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

