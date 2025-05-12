Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

