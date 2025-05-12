Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.95%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

