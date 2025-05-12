Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands
Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $96.62.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.95%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.