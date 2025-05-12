Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 140.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 225,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $32.50 on Monday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $280.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.01 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sphere Entertainment

In other Sphere Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.