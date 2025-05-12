Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 307,906 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $334,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,842.50. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,358.76. The trade was a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock worth $2,644,639 in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
