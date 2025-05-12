SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SPSC opened at $144.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $597,717.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,442,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,974,568.56. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 45.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in SPS Commerce by 47.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.