Stifel Canada Forecasts Lower Earnings for Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins raised Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.31 million. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

