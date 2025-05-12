Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,544 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 19.6%

TMDX stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 1.91. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

View Our Latest Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.