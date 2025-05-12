Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,189 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 173.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COFS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ COFS opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 91.06%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

