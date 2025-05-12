Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 721 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NMI by 264.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $2,088,845.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,651.10. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,424.28. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,654. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.88 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

