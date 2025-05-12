Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.45 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

