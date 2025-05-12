Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $49.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $526.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

