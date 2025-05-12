Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $18.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

