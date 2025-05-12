Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Graham by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $971.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $933.71 and its 200 day moving average is $920.04. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $1,003.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Graham’s payout ratio is 5.05%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

