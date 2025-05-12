Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 77,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.24 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

