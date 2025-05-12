Stifel Financial Corp Has $527,000 Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 21,522.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The India Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFN opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

