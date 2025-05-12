Stifel Financial Corp Has $552,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 23,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

