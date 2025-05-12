Stifel Financial Corp Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 995.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 1,434,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $7,738,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,598,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 360,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $9.62 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

